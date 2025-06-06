Billy Joel Attempted Suicide Twice After Affair

Billy Joel: And So It Goes premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival Wednesday, and in the documentary, Joel reveals that decades ago, he attempted suicide—twice. When he was in his 20s and in a band, Attila, with his best friend Jon Small, Joel moved in with Small and his family for a while, People reports. Small was married to Elizabeth Weber at the time and they had a son together—but Joel found himself falling in love with Weber, and he ultimately came clean to Small. "I felt very, very guilty about it," Joel, 76, says in the film. "They had a child. I felt like a homewrecker. I was just in love with a woman and I got punched in the nose which I deserved. Jon was very upset. I was very upset." The band ended, and so did their friendship, at least for a time. Joel went into a downward spiral, so depressed he was almost "psychotic," he says, and with nowhere to live.