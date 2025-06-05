Trump Blocks International Students From Studying at Harvard

President Trump has issued a sweeping order barring most international students from entering the United States to attend Harvard, intensifying a months-long standoff between the White House and the renowned university. The move threatens the status of thousands of foreign students and marks another escalation in the administration's efforts to reshape campus policies nationwide. In a proclamation issued late Wednesday, the president suspended the entry of foreign students and exchange visitors bound for Harvard, unless an exception is made for reasons deemed "in the national interest." Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also instructed to consider whether student visas for those already in the US should be revoked, CBS News reports.

The proclamation accuses Harvard of failing to report student disciplinary records and criticizes its links to researchers in China, claiming the school can no longer be trusted as a steward of international programs. The administration's efforts to limit Harvard's ability to enroll international students are not new. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to remove Harvard from the federal student visa program, but a judge halted the move after the university sued, calling the policy unconstitutional and harmful to over 7,000 visa holders.

Recently, additional vetting requirements were imposed for anyone seeking to travel to Harvard—including students, faculty, and guest speakers. The administration has also criticized Harvard over pro-Palestinian protests and its response to allegations of antisemitism, while Harvard claims it's being targeted for protected speech. Harvard responded quickly to the latest move, NBC News reports. "This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights," said a spokesperson for the university. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)