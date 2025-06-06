He Might Soon Be Sir David Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham could soon become Sir David Beckham and Lady Beckham. The BBC reports that the soccer star is expected to be awarded a knighthood at King Charles' birthday honors next week. Beckham will be honored both for his soccer career—in which he played for his country 115 times—and for his contributions to British society, including his role in bringing the Olympics to London in 2012. He has also worked with UNICEF for 20 years.

Beckham, who turned 50 last month, received an Order of the British Empire award in 2003. Sky News reports that the road to knighthood has been a bumpy one: He was reportedly blocked from the honors list in 2014 due to his alleged involvement in a tax avoidance scheme. In 2017, a hacker released alleged emails from Beckham in which he complained about the honor system, saying in one, "If I was American I would of got something like this 10 years ago." A Beckham spokesperson said the emails were "hacked, doctored, and private." (More David Beckham stories.)