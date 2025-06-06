Revenge Is Like an Addiction

If you've ever wanted to go the Count of Monte Cristo route and take vengeance on all of your enemies, your ego may revel, but your brain may not thank you. That's because "your brain on revenge looks very much like your brain on drugs," according to James Kimmel Jr., who started looking into the neuroscience of revenge after a childhood in which he was bullied led him to become an aggressive attorney as an adult. "I threatened and retaliated my way through grievances involving the people who hired me, as well as personal grievances I had with my family, friends, neighbors, and sometimes even myself," he writes. "It seemed like I was addicted to revenge." It got so bad in Kimmel's case that he became suicidal, eventually ditching his legal career to more fully explore revenge's ties to addiction.