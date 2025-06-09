Smoke From Canada Wildfires Has Crossed the Atlantic

One small benefit to the devastating wildfires ripping through Canada? "Captivating sunset and sunrise" some 4,000 miles away. As the BBC reports, smoke from the Canadian wildfires made its way to the UK over the weekend, scattering the blue wavelengths of sunlight in the atmosphere to give the appearance of orange and reddish light, reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes. The smoke has reached high enough in the atmosphere to be carried across the Atlantic by the jet stream.
In the UK, the smoke remains "too high an altitude to affect our air quality"—which means skywatchers can take in a show without worrying about health effects, per the BBC. The outlet describes skies taking on "more of a dirty orange or milky white hue" on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, with the sun appearing "as a distinct orange disc," as is also happening in hazy areas of Canada. Forecasts indicate more wildfire smoke could obscure UK skies on Monday. (More United Kingdom stories.)