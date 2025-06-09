Top 10 Cities for College Grads

Atlanta is calling, according to CoworkingCafe
Posted Jun 9, 2025 12:00 PM CDT
Best US Cities for College Grads
Graduates participate in a graduation ceremony at Columbia University in New York, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

With caps flying, college graduates find themselves entering a sea of uncertainty, pondering next steps in a job market transformed by artificial intelligence. Thankfully, there are numerous US cities "where first-time job seekers can find not only career growth, but also an environment that supports their ambitions," according to an analysis from CoworkingCafe, based on employment opportunities, lifestyle offerings, and day-to-day costs. The resulting list highlights "mid-sized cities and emerging tech hubs that offer more affordable living while still providing strong career opportunities." The top 10:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Washington, DC
  3. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  4. San Francisco, California
  5. Austin, Texas
  6. Seattle, Washington
  7. Denver, Colorado
  8. Boston, Massachusetts
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Kansas City, Missouri
Read the full list here, or see the best US cities to raise a family. (More US cities stories.)

