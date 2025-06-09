Top 10 Cities for College Grads

With caps flying, college graduates find themselves entering a sea of uncertainty, pondering next steps in a job market transformed by artificial intelligence. Thankfully, there are numerous US cities "where first-time job seekers can find not only career growth, but also an environment that supports their ambitions," according to an analysis from CoworkingCafe, based on employment opportunities, lifestyle offerings, and day-to-day costs. The resulting list highlights "mid-sized cities and emerging tech hubs that offer more affordable living while still providing strong career opportunities." The top 10: