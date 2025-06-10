All 17 Members of Panel on Vaccines Are Ousted by RFK Jr.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday that he has removed the 17 members of a panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccines so that he can install people of his choosing. The move, he said in an oped piece in the Wall Street Journal, was in response to "a history of conflicts of interest" and will restore Americans' faith in vaccines. Health organizations criticized Kennedy's decision, with the head of one calling it a coup. "It's not how democracies work," Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told the AP . "It's not good for the health of the nation."

If he didn't "retire" everyone on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Kennedy wrote, the Trump administration could not achieve a majority on the panel until 2028. While Kennedy has previously said 97% of panel members had financial conflicts of interest, a review of the report he cited showed that instead, 97% of the disclosure forms contained mistakes, such as information entered in the wrong section—not significant financial conflicts. The members are screened for major conflicts of interest, per the New York Times. They can't own stocks or advise vaccine manufacturers, or even work with a speakers bureau associated with one of the companies. The committee holds several public meetings per year, which begin with members disclosing conflicts of interest.

Kennedy appears to be breaking a pledge he made during his confirmation process, per the Washington Post. GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had been on the fence about his nomination, said in a floor speech that Kennedy had promised to keep the panel "without changes." Benjamin said Monday that Kennedy "is breaking a promise. He said he wasn't going to do this." An adviser to the Food and Drug Administration said he believes the secretary is "a conspiracy theorist" and that's what's driving the change. "It's about the undue influence from Big Pharma," said Dr. Paul Offit. "This is a message that he has been putting out there for the last 20 years." (More Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)