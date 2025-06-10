A Michigan man who arrived too late for his flight out of Detroit on Thursday dialed up Spirit Airlines, saying, "Please don't let that flight board." But that wasn't all he said. John Charles Robinson, 23, of Monroe, allegedly claimed someone planned to blow up Flight 2145 from Detroit Metro Airport to Los Angeles, per ABC News . In the call, Robinson described a person "going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA," according to an affidavit. Officials immediately canceled the flight, deplaned all passengers and crew, and sent in bomb-sniffing dogs and FBI agents. No explosives were found.

The investigation soon revealed Robinson had been booked on Flight 2145 but missed it and was told to rebook at the gate. When Robinson returned later that day to try again for Los Angeles, FBI agents were waiting. According to authorities, Robinson admitted to making the call, confirmed the number was his, and gave written consent to search his device. Robinson now faces two federal counts: using a phone to convey false information about an explosive and making false threats or hoaxes. He appeared in court on Friday and was released on a $10,000 bond. His next hearing is set for June 27, per WDIV. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)