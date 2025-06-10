Sports / racing NTSB: Motorsport Legend's Plane Crash Wasn't an Accident Scott Bloomquist's death ruled a suicide By Rob Quinn Posted Jun 10, 2025 6:54 PM CDT Copied Scott Bloomquist stands beside his car before the Super Late Model division race at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, April 1, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File) The plane crash that killed Scott Bloomquist, considered one of the greatest dirt track racers the sport has ever produced, was not an accident, the National Transportation Safety Board has determined. The 60-year-old's death last year has been ruled a suicide, TMZ reports. Bloomquist flew his vintage Piper J3C-65 Cub into a barn near his family's property in Tennessee last August, reports the New York Post. He was the only person on board. "The pilot departed from a private airstrip and overflew his property. The airplane subsequently impacted a barn adjacent to the airstrip. The airplane sustained substantial damage, and the fuselage was mostly consumed by the postimpact fire that ensued. The pilot was fatally injured," the NTSB said. "The autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death as suicide." NBC Sports reports that Bloomquist was dealing with multiple health issues, including "lower-body injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash during 2019 Daytona Bike Week, a diagnosis of prostate cancer, back surgery, and a recent hospitalization due to complications from a horsefly bite." (If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.) Report an error