NTSB: Motorsport Legend's Plane Crash Wasn't an Accident

The plane crash that killed Scott Bloomquist, considered one of the greatest dirt track racers the sport has ever produced, was not an accident, the National Transportation Safety Board has determined. The 60-year-old's death last year has been ruled a suicide, TMZ reports. Bloomquist flew his vintage Piper J3C-65 Cub into a barn near his family's property in Tennessee last August, reports the New York Post. He was the only person on board.