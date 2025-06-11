At Fort Bragg, Trump Vows to 'Liberate' LA

President Trump called protesters in Los Angeles "animals" and "a foreign enemy" in a speech at Fort Bragg on Tuesday as he defended deploying the military on demonstrators opposed to his immigration enforcement raids and vowed to "liberate" the city.
- Trump, in his most aggressive language yet regarding the protests, used a speech ostensibly supposed to be used to recognize the 250th anniversary of the US Army to denounce the protesters while repeating his false statements about the 2020 election being rigged and attacking the previous commander in chief, former President Joe Biden, the AP reports. "We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy. That's what they are," Trump said.