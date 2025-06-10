Bear Spray Used in Break-In at Macklemore's Home

Seattle police are investigating a weekend break-in at rapper Macklemore's Seattle home, where masked intruders reportedly attacked the family's nanny with bear spray. Authorities responded to a 12:48am 911 call Saturday from a woman identifying herself as the nanny. She told police that two men—one shorter, one taller—wearing black, tactical-style clothing and masks entered through a patio door shortly while the three children she minded were in bed, reports NBC News .

According to a police report, the taller suspect instructed the shorter one to "spray her," which he did, though she said he later attempted to help wipe the spray off her face "for some unexplainable reason." Per the police report, she said they demanded the location of the "jewels"; she pointed them to the primary bedroom, where she said they removed watches, jewelry, and shoes. During the ordeal, the nanny said they took her phone and she was ordered to face a mirror, then pinned on the ground and against a wall. She managed to escape after biting the shorter suspect's hand and knocked on the doors of neighboring homes until one let her in to call the police.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled. KING5 reports police described "obvious signs of disarray" in the home and bear spray "still present in the air." The children were found unharmed and later reunited with family members. While the police report noted the home belonged to a "high-profile individual" and redacted most identification details, the address corresponds to voting records for Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty. The Seattle Times noted the surname "Davis" appeared in the report as well, matching that of Macklemore's wife. It's unclear if Macklemore was home at the time; he performed in Ireland last week. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)