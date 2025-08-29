Cracker Barrel Commotion Isn't Over Just Yet

Cracker Barrel has quietly made changes to its website, removing a dedicated "Pride page" and stripping out references to employee resource groups, including those focused on LGBTQ+ employees and diversity initiatives. The move comes days after the Tennessee-based restaurant chain reversed a controversial logo redesign that had drawn fire from right-wing commentators and even prompted input from President Trump, who urged a return to the old branding.

Archived versions of the site, reviewed by CNN, show that Cracker Barrel's Pride page once declared a commitment to ensuring "that Pleasing People means 'all people.'" That page now redirects to an updated "Culture and Belonging" section, which has been edited to speak more generally about workplace culture and no longer lists specific resource groups. According to a company rep, the website changes are part of a broader update to remove outdated material and align with new branding efforts.

The company also noted a shift in its approach to employee groups, saying that sponsorships and events are now directed toward corporate giving initiatives—namely, addressing food insecurity, community needs, and food waste. The pages had apparently been active for years, per the Hill, citing the Wayback Machine. The timing of the website edits follows social media posts by Robby Starbuck, a vocal critic of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, who highlighted Cracker Barrel's Pride resources and said the company doesn't "deserve your money," despite the logo rollback.

Starbuck proclaimed "total victory" after the changes to the portal. Cracker Barrel has faced ongoing challenges since the pandemic, with its stock price dropping significantly over the last five years. Shares briefly rose after the logo reversal but fell again following news of the website revisions. The AP notes that the news comes amid other recent changes at the chain, including bringing on former Starbucks and Taco Bell exec Julie Felss Masino as CEO in 2023. "We are not leading in any area. We will change that," Masino said last year.