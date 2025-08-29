The Rarest of Celeb Sightings: Adam Sandler in a Tux

The upcoming movie Jay Kelly is getting some Oscar buzz, and one of its stars appears to be taking it seriously: None other than Adam Sandler showed up in a tux at the Venice Film Festival, reports USA Today. "It's a total 180 from his typically laidback look," notes InStyle. The comedic actor is more typically seen in sweatshirts, oversized T-shirts, and baggy shorts even at ostensibly formal occasions. At the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this year, he wore a Hawaiian shirt and coral shorts.