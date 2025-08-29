The Rarest of Celeb Sightings: Adam Sandler in a Tux

The upcoming movie Jay Kelly is getting some Oscar buzz, and one of its stars appears to be taking it seriously: None other than Adam Sandler showed up in a tux at the Venice Film Festival, reports USA Today. "It's a total 180 from his typically laidback look," notes InStyle. The comedic actor is more typically seen in sweatshirts, oversized T-shirts, and baggy shorts even at ostensibly formal occasions. At the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 earlier this year, he wore a Hawaiian shirt and coral shorts.
At this point, the 58-year-old has become what People describes as an unintentional "style icon" with his informal attire. "It's funny as hell," he once told Complex of his fashion status. "How did that happen?" As for the movie, Sandler stars with George Clooney, with the latter playing a famous actor—the title character—"who embarks on a journey of self discovery," according to the movie synopsis. Sandler plays his manager.