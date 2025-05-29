More Pardons, Commutations —Including for Gang Leader

President Trump continued issuing pardons and commutations on Wednesday, including for a former Chicago gang leader given six life sentences for conspiracy, extortion, and other crimes. "I do not believe that there's a more notorious or prolific criminal than Larry Hoover," who was also convicted of ordering a hit on a rival drug dealer in 1973, former federal prosecutor Ron Safer tells the Chicago Sun-Times. More:
- Larry Hoover: Trump commuted the sentences of the 74-year-old co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, ordering that he be released from federal prison "immediately." It's not clear if that will happen as Hoover "still faces a 200-year jail term in the state of Illinois for murder," per the BBC. Hoover has since renounced the gang.
- Imaad Zuberi: Trump also commuted the 12-year prison sentence of Zuberi, a venture capitalist and major political donor who was convicted of violating lobbying, campaign finance, and tax laws, and obstructing a federal investigation into his $900,000 donation to Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, per the New York Times.
- Kentrell Gaulden: Better known as NBA YoungBoy, the Louisiana rapper was pardoned after participating in a prescription drug fraud ring in Utah and admitting to possessing weapons as a convicted felon, per the AP. He was sentenced to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges in 2024.
- Michael Grimm: The former Republican congressman from New York was pardoned after pleading guilty to felony tax fraud. He served seven months in prison after failing to report "nearly $1 million in gross receipts and hundreds of thousands of dollars in employee wages" from a restaurant he owned, the Times reports, adding he defended Trump in TV appearances in recent years.
- John Rowland: The former Connecticut governor, who was twice convicted of public corruption decades apart, also received a pardon, per the Times.
- Army Lt. Mark Bashaw: Bashaw was pardoned after he was convicted in a 2022 court martial of disobeying COVID-19 protocols, "including refusing to work remotely, failing to submit required testing and not wearing a face mask indoors," per the Times.
- Michael Harris: The co-founder of Death Row Records served 33 years of a 25-year-to-life sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was pardoned after endorsing Trump in October, the Times notes.
- Jeremy Hutchinson: The former Republican state senator from Arkansas, who is also the nephew of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, was pardoned following convictions of tax fraud and accepting bribes. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison in 2023, per the Times.
- Tanner Mansell and John Moore: The Florida commercial divers were convicted in 2022 after releasing sharks they thought were illegally fished but had been legally caught for research purposes, per the AP.
The Times lists additional pardons not mentioned here. The actions follow other pardons in recent days, including for a former New York labor union leader who pleaded guilty to failing to report at least $315,000 in gifts from an advertising firm. More could be coming. Trump said Wednesday he was considering pardoning the men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. (More President Trump stories.)