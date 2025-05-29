More Pardons, Commutations —Including for Gang Leader

President Trump continued issuing pardons and commutations on Wednesday, including for a former Chicago gang leader given six life sentences for conspiracy, extortion, and other crimes. "I do not believe that there's a more notorious or prolific criminal than Larry Hoover," who was also convicted of ordering a hit on a rival drug dealer in 1973, former federal prosecutor Ron Safer tells the Chicago Sun-Times. More:



Larry Hoover: Trump commuted the sentences of the 74-year-old co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, ordering that he be released from federal prison "immediately." It's not clear if that will happen as Hoover "still faces a 200-year jail term in the state of Illinois for murder," per the BBC. Hoover has since renounced the gang.

Imaad Zuberi: Trump also commuted the 12-year prison sentence of Zuberi, a venture capitalist and major political donor who was convicted of violating lobbying, campaign finance, and tax laws, and obstructing a federal investigation into his $900,000 donation to Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, per the New York Times.