Abbott Is Deploying National Guard in Texas

Protests against ICE crackdown surface in cities across the US
Posted Jun 11, 2025 6:37 AM CDT
Hundreds gather in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after a raid by ICE agents.   (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Los Angeles isn't the only city with protests about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. NPR and the Washington Post report notable ones in cities including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, and Philadelphia. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is calling out the National Guard. Details:

  • By and large, most of the protests have been peaceful, but the AP reports some clashes between demonstrators and police, along with police use of chemical irritants. The outlet has a city-by-city breakdown, including where arrests were made.
  • Of note: San Francisco had more than 150 arrests over the weekend, while four officers were injured in Austin on Monday in clashes. In the latter city, officers used pepper spray and tear gas to stop protesters from defacing the federal building with paint, and demonstrators threw rocks and other objects at police.

  • Texas' Abbott said Tuesday night that he will deploy the National Guard to cities across the state, reports the New York Times. He is the first governor to do so in the wake of the Los Angeles protests, notes the newspaper. "Peaceful protest is legal," Abbott tweeted. "Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest."
  • The AP expects the protests to grow this week, with "No Kings" demonstrations planned to coincide with the military parade taking place Saturday in DC. (President Trump has warned that parade protesters will face a "very heavy force.")

