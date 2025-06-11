Abbott Is Deploying National Guard in Texas

Los Angeles isn't the only city with protests about the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. NPR and the Washington Post report notable ones in cities including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, and Philadelphia. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is calling out the National Guard. Details:

By and large, most of the protests have been peaceful, but the AP reports some clashes between demonstrators and police, along with police use of chemical irritants. The outlet has a city-by-city breakdown, including where arrests were made.

Of note: San Francisco had more than 150 arrests over the weekend, while four officers were injured in Austin on Monday in clashes. In the latter city, officers used pepper spray and tear gas to stop protesters from defacing the federal building with paint, and demonstrators threw rocks and other objects at police.