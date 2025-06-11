2 More Hostages' Remains Recovered

Israeli forces have recovered the remains of two more hostages held in Gaza, the office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday. One of the hostages, Yair Yaakov, was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on southern Israel, and his body was taken into Gaza, the AP reports. He was 59. The identity of the second hostage whose body was recovered was not immediately disclosed, though the family has been notified. Defense Minister Israel Katz said the bodies were retrieved in a "complex" operation without providing details.

After Yaakov was killed in his home, his partner, Meirav Tal, and teenage sons Or and Yagil were taken hostage alive. They were released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal the following month. Israeli forces now have recovered the remains of five hostages this month, per Reuters. That leaves 53 hostages in Gaza, though fewer than half of them are thought to be alive.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in return for more Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a lasting ceasefire, and a complete Israeli withdrawal. It has offered to hand over power to a politically independent Palestinian committee. Netanyahu has rejected those terms, per the AP, saying that Israel will only agree to temporary ceasefires to facilitate the return of hostages. He has promised to continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed and sent into exile. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)