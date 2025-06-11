Disney, Universal Sue 'Bottomless Pit of Plagiarism'

"Midjourney is the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism," Disney and Universal say in a landmark copyright-infringement lawsuit against the AI image generator. Artists and authors, among others, have sued AI companies that scrape content from the internet and elsewhere to train their software, but this is the first lawsuit of its kind from Hollywood studios, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuit says Midjourney generated "endless unauthorized copies" of copyrighted characters and disregarded requests to stop. The suit includes examples of Midjourney-generated images of characters from Star Wars, The Avengers, The Simpsons, and the Minions from Despicable Me, NBC News reports.

Subsidiaries listed in the lawsuit include Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century, and DreamWorks Animation, the Los Angeles Times reports.