All those reassuring promises Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made before he was confirmed as President Trump's health secretary appear to have gone up in a puff of smoke, with Kennedy choosing an anti-vaccine activist and other well-known vaccine skeptics to join the CDC's independent vaccine advisory committee, which he just stripped of all 17 members. The eight new members he's settled on include, per NBC News, a doctor who has asserted without evidence that medical error is to blame for the deaths of children amid the current measles outbreaks, and a leader at an organization considered to be a leading source of vaccine misinformation. The new panel is being called a win for the "medical freedom" movement, NPR reports.