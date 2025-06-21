Climate Change Is Causing Sweltering Summer Nights

If it seems like it's increasingly too hot to sleep during the summer, you're not imagining things. Axios reports that summer evenings are getting warmer across much of the US—especially in the Southwest—due to the effects of climate change. The findings come from a new report by Climate Central , in which it analyzed the average minimum nighttime temperatures in summer in 247 cities across the country. Since 1970, all but one of the cities have seen an increase in the frequency of warmer-than-normal summer nights. The study also says the average summer minimum nighttime temperature warmed in 231 of these cities (96%) by an average of 3.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

The increase has been especially noticeable in the Southwest, where the average temperature on a summer night warmed by 4.5 F across 11 locations. The biggest increases occurred in Reno, Nevada (17.7 F); Las Vegas (10 F); and El Paso, Texas (8.9 F). Meanwhile, the cities with the largest increases in the number of warmer-than-normal summer nights are all in Florida: West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Miami, Tampa, and Orlando. All of the research comes from Climate Central's "Climate Shift Index," which measures the impact of climate change on local daily temperatures.

All of this matters because warm nights limit our bodies' ability to recover from daytime heat, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, pregnant women, and outdoor workers. This is especially dangerous when hot days and nights come in succession. And for low-income communities, the stakes are even higher: More hot nights mean greater demand for air conditioning, which isn't always affordable or available.

According to a 2021 study by Springer Nature, people of color and those living below the poverty line are more exposed to urban heat extremes in 169 of the largest US cities. In Reno, the country's fastest-warming city for six years running, officials are in the early stages of creating policies to safeguard residents regardless of their housing situation or energy costs. "We know that people make really tough trade-offs when it gets hot," Ariel Choinard of the Desert Research Institute tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "People do choose between cooling their home to a safe and livable temperature or putting food on the table." (More summer stories.)