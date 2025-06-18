Sources Say Trump Is Considering Bombing Iran

Sources tell the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal that US President Trump is considering bombing Iran, joining Israel's offensive against the country. Trump on Tuesday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender," though he didn't say exactly what that would require. He also took to social media to declare that the US has "complete and total control of the skies over Iran" and call Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameini an "easy target," though he said the US wouldn't "take him out ... at least not for now," the AP reports. White House officials say Trump ended the day with a Situation Room meeting with top aides and a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US has been shifting military aircraft and warships in the Middle East to protect Israel.

Leaders who met with Trump before he left the Group of Seven summit early say that the US president discussed the idea of joining the Israeli strikes. Also Tuesday, officials who spoke to Secretary of State Marco Rubio the day prior said that while Rubio told some of them on Monday that the US had no plans to join the attack, by Tuesday they believed Trump's thinking had changed and US involvement was possible. Sen. Lindsey Graham, for one, says he's all for it, and that he thinks Trump has plans to help Israel "finish the job" in terms of destroying Iran's nuclear program. The news come as a DC-based human rights group says Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 585 people in Iran, at least 239 of them civilians, the AP reports. (More Iran stories.)