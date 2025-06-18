With TikTok Deadline Nigh, Trump Punts Again

President Trump plans to give TikTok another extension, delaying a US ban on the app for the third time since taking office. The move comes more than five months after a federal law was supposed to block TikTok unless it separated from its Chinese owner, ByteDance. Trump told reporters Wednesday that he'd extend TikTok's deadline, saying, "We're going to probably make a deal—I think we'll need China's blessing on it." Trump had indicated he'd delay the deadline in comments to reporters Tuesday, and Ars Technica provides context:

NPR reports White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday confirmed Trump will sign an executive order granting a 90-day extension, during which she said the administration plans to work on finalizing a deal. "As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark," she added. Trump originally pushed the ban back by 75 days on his first day back in office. A potential deal that was coalescing in April fell apart after Trump imposed tariffs on China, prompting another 75-day extension. That second extension expires Thursday. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)