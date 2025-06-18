15-Year-Old Missing for a Year Found in Man's Home

A teenager reported missing in Pennsylvania almost a year ago has been found alive in a man's home around 500 miles away. Police in High Point, North Carolina, say they found the 15-year-old girl at the home of 32-year-old Joseph Rossomando after they received information that she might be living there, NBC News reports. According to a police news release, Rossomando has been charged with:

Rossomando is being held without bond. Police say that after they spoke to the teen, they executed a search warrant at the home, seized several electronic devices, and found Rossomando was in possession of child sexual abuse material, reports the High Point Enterprise. Police say the Reading, Pennsylvania, teen is receiving support services. "It makes you want to get to know your neighbors a little better just to protect each other and be on the lookout for stuff like that," a neighbor of Rossomando's tells WXII.