Candidate's Intifada Answer Elicits Outrage

Political rivals and Jewish organizations responded with harsh criticism to remarks by a New York City mayoral candidate that seemed to defend the slogan "globalize the intifada." Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who would be the city's first Muslim mayor, choked up Wednesday as he told reporters about the vitriol reaction to his comments, NBC News reports, saying he's consistently spoken against antisemitism. "I get messages that say: 'The only good Muslim is a dead Muslim,'" he said. "I get threats on my life, on the people that I love." Mamdani had been asked in an interview with the Bulwark posted Tuesday whether the phrase "globalize the intifada" makes him uncomfortable.

He passed on the chance to denounce it, instead saying the motto reflects "a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights." Although Palestinians have described the phrase as a rallying cry for liberation, many Jews see it as a call to violence invoking resistance movements of the 1980s and 2000s, per the New York Times. The US Holocaust Museum used "intifada" in Arabic-language descriptions of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazi Germany, Mamdani said in the interview. In the press conference Wednesday, he said antisemitism is being "weaponized by candidates who do not seem to have any sincere interests in tackling it, but rather in using it as a pretext to make political points." Reaction came from: