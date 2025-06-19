Russian Economy 'on the Brink of Recession'

Sectors other than the military are stagnating
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 19, 2025 5:15 PM CDT
In this photo released by the Roscongress Foundation, Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov attends a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 19, 2025.   (Roscongress Foundation via AP)

Russia's economy is "on the brink of going into a recession," the country's economy minister said Thursday. Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov delivered the warning at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual event in Russia's second-largest city designed to highlight the country's economic prowess and court foreign investors, the AP reports. Russian business news outlet RBC quoted the official as saying: "The numbers indicate cooling, but all our numbers are (like) a rearview mirror. Judging by the way businesses currently feel and the indicators, we are already, it seems to me, on the brink of going into a recession."

  • The economy, hit with a slew of sanctions after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, has so far outperformed predictions. High defense spending has propelled growth and kept unemployment low despite fueling inflation. At the same time, wages have gone up to keep pace with inflation, leaving many workers better off.
  • Large recruiting bonuses for military enlistees and death benefits for those killed in Ukraine have also put more income into the country's poorer regions. But over the long term, inflation and a lack of foreign investments remain threats to the economy, leaving a question mark over how long the militarized economy can keep going.
  • Economists have warned of mounting pressure on the economy and the likelihood it would stagnate due to lack of investment in sectors other than the military. Reshetnikov said whether the country would slide into a recession or not depends on the government's actions. "Going forward, it all depends on our decisions," he said.
