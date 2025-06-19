Russian Economy 'on the Brink of Recession'

Russia's economy is "on the brink of going into a recession," the country's economy minister said Thursday. Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov delivered the warning at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual event in Russia's second-largest city designed to highlight the country's economic prowess and court foreign investors, the AP reports. Russian business news outlet RBC quoted the official as saying: "The numbers indicate cooling, but all our numbers are (like) a rearview mirror. Judging by the way businesses currently feel and the indicators, we are already, it seems to me, on the brink of going into a recession."