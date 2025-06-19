Heartland Farmers Are Giving Up on Wheat

Once known for endless golden wheat fields, America's heartland is watching its "amber waves of grain" fade as more farmers abandon wheat in search of crops that can actually turn a profit, reports Reuters . Wheat farmers across the Great Plains are facing a tough reality: low prices and persistent drought are making wheat less profitable, pushing many to switch crops or leave fields unharvested. In states like Nebraska, wheat acreage has dropped by more than half since 2005. Nationwide, farmers have abandoned between 20% and 33% of the winter wheat crop each year since 2020.

The combination of ongoing drought, abundant global wheat supplies, and stagnant prices—hovering around $5 per bushel—has squeezed profits. Even bumper crops have not improved the outlook: prices remain low due to competition from other major wheat-producing countries. While some farmers can recoup losses through crop insurance, most agree this isn't a sustainable business model. The region now sees many producers turning to corn, soybeans, or livestock for better returns. Corn's value in Kansas, for instance, is more than double that of wheat, despite wheat occupying more acreage.

Unlike corn and soybeans, wheat isn't used by the biofuels industry, the Western Producer reports. "Unfortunately, our little wheat kernel doesn't have enough sugar in it or enough of anything in it for us to be a viable commodity for renewable fuel program," says Chandler Goule, chief executive of the National Association of Wheat Growers. But the decline is more than economic; it's a cultural shift for a region whose identity is tied to wheat farming, per Reuters. Farmers have invested in irrigation and experimented with new wheat varieties, but they are still finding it hard to make money. As Lon Frahm, a large-scale Kansas farmer, put it: "It's heritage, but there's no profit." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)