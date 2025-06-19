Hot Dog Allegedly Sparked Double-Murder at Nudist Colony

The purchase of a hot dog is allegedly at the center of a double murder case out of Redlands, California, where prosecutors say Michael Sparks killed his elderly neighbors at the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort last summer. The couple, Daniel and Stephanie Menard, had lived next door to Sparks for years. Residents described ongoing friction between the neighbors, but court testimony suggests it was a single hot dog, given by Daniel to Sparks, that triggered the deadly violence, reports the Press-Enterprise .

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, a Redlands detective said Sparks, 62, told a fellow inmate that the hot dog felt like an insult, making him "feel like he was worth only a dollar hot dog." Investigators allege Sparks beat the Menards to death with gardening tools, then dismembered and hid their remains in a concrete bunker under his trailer, reports KTLA. The couple's dog was also killed—drowned in a sink and discarded nearby, per the detective.

The Menards' absence was initially investigated as a missing persons case. The Press Enterprise reports Gale Heidelberg, a former co-worker of Sparks', saw a report on the news and recognized his neighborhood. She texted him to ask what was up and said the message she received in response read: "It's me. Committing suicide today. Take care. Bye." She questioned the response and says he replied, "Chopped up my neighbors. Didn't know I had it in me. SNAPPED."

Heidelberg reported the texts, and police say they found Sparks barricaded in the bunker. Another member of the Redlands force testified Sparks tried to shoot himself, but the rifle jammed. Sparks has pleaded not guilty to murder and animal cruelty charges. Prosecutors haven't said if they'll pursue the death penalty. The next court date is set for June 27. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)