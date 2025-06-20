HK Teachers: We're Getting 'Friendly Reminders' for July 4

If kids in Hong Kong are fascinated by Independence Day festivities in the US, that doesn't appear to be a fascination that educators can indulge. Teachers throughout the autonomous region say they've been receiving warnings to steer clear of July Fourth celebrations with their students, ostensibly to protect national security. The Guardian reports that the principal of one Hong Kong school allegedly blasted a message out to staff after saying the regional education office had asked them to be cognizant of adhering to Hong Kong laws.

"Teachers should be aware of any Independence Day celebrations organized by the US Consulate in Hong Kong and refrain from casual participation to prevent violating the national security law and Hong Kong laws," read one "friendly reminder" sent to a teacher, per the South China Morning Post. "If it comes to your knowledge that students are taking part, please prioritize protecting the students and dissuade them from attending." That text was published on a Facebook page for Edu Lancet, which is run by an ex-manager for the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority.

A second message seen on Edu Lancet informed staffers that any teacher who got an invite from a foreign group or embassy has to get the OK from their school principal in the name of "maintaining national security," per the Guardian. Although Hong Kong's education bureau hasn't confirmed or denied these specific claims, it acknowledged that it had put in place policies that "effectively prevent and suppress acts and activities that endanger or are detrimental to national security."

"Schools have the responsibility to play a good gatekeeper role and to enhance the sensitivity of teachers and students to national security," the agency's statement noted. The Hong Kong Free Press details the different ways that Hong Kong has tried to quash dissent in the name of "national security" over the past few years, including by giving law enforcement "sweeping new powers" and criminalizing subversion and collusion with foreign forces, among other alleged infractions.