Florida Deputies Get Creative With Odd Arrest

It's a strange one, even by Florida Man standards. Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 44-year-old who they say broke into a stranger's empty home to get away from his wife, reports the Miami Herald. The sheriff's office likened the story to that of Goldilocks and even created a cartoon of the arrest, which can be seen here. It seems the homeowner was away, and a neighbor called police after spotting suspicious activity, per the New York Post.
- "Deputies went to the residence and found (a man) inside, cooking, and he had just finished filling the tub for a bath," reads the police statement. "We assume the bath temperature was not too hot, nor too cold, but juuuuust right."
The man told deputies he was in the house for four days but didn't know the owner. He said "he had gotten in a fight with his wife, and he didn't want to go home, so he chose to (enter) someone else's home instead," the sheriff's office said. The man identified only as "Joe" faces charges including felony unarmed burglary. The sheriff's office continued its Goldilocks theme in the hashtags, which include "JoeDidNotBreakAnyChairs" and "WeAreJustGoingToAssumeThatJoeWasMakingPorridge." (More Florida stories.)