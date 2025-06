UK lawmakers on Friday approved a bill to allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales to choose to end their lives in a historic vote. Members of Parliament voted 314-291 to back the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill following an impassioned debate, per the AP. The measure backed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now on track to become law, reports the Guardian. It goes next to the unelected House of Lords, which can amend or delay policy, though it can't overrule the lower chamber.