Chris Brown Enters Not Guilty Plea in UK Assault Case

Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to charges of assaulting a man at a nightclub, reports the New York Times , allowing the singer to continue his world tour, including shows in North America later this summer. Brown, 36, is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle during a February 2023 incident. The trial, set for October next year, is expected to last up to a week.

Brown reportedly posted $6.7 million bail last month, enabling him to travel abroad for his tour. He was originally asked to hand over his passport, but he'll get it back conditionally so he can honor his concert commitments, per TMZ. Prosecutors didn't request any changes to his bail conditions during the hearing. Brown appeared in court in a blue suit and glasses, listening as the charges were read. His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also known as HoodyBaby, pleaded not guilty to related charges.

Brown's legal team asked for more time before entering pleas on two additional counts—assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon—citing newly received evidence. The court will reconvene on July 11 to address those charges. Under British law, details that could influence a potential jury are restricted from media publication prior to trial.

After the 28-minute hearing, Brown left the courtroom, waving to fans in the gallery. The court appearance came amid the European leg of his world tour. At a recent Manchester concert, Brown thanked fans and referenced his brief stay in jail, saying, "It was really nice," according to the BBC. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)