Trump: I Want Special Prosecutor for 2020 Vote

President Trump said earlier this year that missing out on the chance to serve consecutive terms has worked out OK in the end for him. But he's still not about to let the 2020 election results rest. In a Truth Social post on Friday, the president called for a special prosecutor to investigate the results.

It's not clear what prompted the demand, but Mediaite notes that it comes on the heels of FBI chief Kash Patel raising fresh concerns:

"The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP," Patel wrote earlier this week, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. "I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to Chairman [Chuck] Grassley for further review." Grassley is chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The documents essentially allege that China shipped bogus drivers' licenses to the US with the idea of having ineligible people vote for Biden, reports Fox News. However, the claim is unsubstantiated, notes NBC News, and no investigations or courts have turned up evidence of systemic voter fraud in the 2020 election. (More President Trump stories.)