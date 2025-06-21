This May Be the Right Time to Raid Your Silver Drawer

Silver prices have jumped 27% this year, hitting their highest levels in more than a decade and prompting Americans to cash in old jewelry, coins, and silverware. While gold often grabs headlines, silver's rally has been fueled by strong demand from both investors and industrial buyers, particularly solar-panel manufacturers. About 80% of silver demand comes from industry—a trend that analysts thought would drag prices down due to trade tensions and changing US energy policies. Instead, after a dip this spring, silver has rebounded sharply, per the Wall Street Journal .

Silver futures recently closed at $36.87 an ounce, up 12% so far in June. Gold is also up—29% for 2025, but silver's mix of investment and industrial demand has set it apart. CBS News lays out other reasons why silver is an optimal choice at the moment, including a relatively lower entry price point, compared with gold's, and the fact that it can help investors diversity their portfolios. There are some concerns that manufacturers could eventually turn to cheaper alternatives if silver gets pricier, or that demand from China's solar industry was front-loaded ahead of policy changes and will lead to a "hangover" of sorts later in the year. Despite the surge, silver remains below its inflation-adjusted record set in 1980, when an attempted market cornering sent prices soaring before a crash.

Retail investors are buying up silver through ETFs (exchange-traded funds) and direct purchases, with coin shops and dealers reporting higher traffic from both buyers and sellers. Some are sifting through old coins for pre-1965 quarters, worth far more than their face value thanks to their silver content; others are offloading inherited or found silver items to cash in on high prices. In Florida, a new law now allows certain gold and silver coins to be used as legal tender. Forbes offers tips for those who want to invest in silver, from scooping up bullion to buying shares for publicly traded silver mining firms. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)