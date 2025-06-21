Michelle Obama: I'm 'Glad' I Never Had a Son

Whether they wanted boys, girls, or a combination when they first started family planning, most parents would say they're happy for the kids they ended up getting. Michelle Obama just took that a step further, noting that not only is she grateful to be a mom to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, she's mighty glad that a male child wasn't added into the mix, reports the Hill . "You should've threw a boy in," radio personality Angie Martinez told the former first lady during a Wednesday episode of Obama's IMO podcast , which she does with her brother, Craig Robinson.

Martinez's remark came during a conversation about masculinity and raising young men in today's world, and Obama seemed pretty thankful that it's something she didn't have to worry about, for more reasons than one. "I'm so glad I didn't have a boy," she confessed, and when Martinez pressed her on why, Obama noted, "Because he would've been a Barack Obama."

The Independent speculates that Michelle Obama meant what she said literally, as her husband may have pushed to name a son Barack Obama III. But the 61-year-old insinuated it was about more than just the name, telling Martinez, who gushed how a "baby Barack" would've been "amazing," that "I would've felt for him." Robinson then jumped in and said that the Obamas just "borrowed" his own sons when needed. (More Michelle Obama stories.)