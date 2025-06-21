It's 'Fullest Picture Yet' of Man Who Tried to Kill Trump

What drove a "nerdy engineering student on the dean's list" to attempt to take Donald Trump's life? It's a largely unanswered question, and one Steve Eder and Tawnell D. Hobbs attempt to chip away at for the New York Times. The two present what they describe as "the fullest picture yet" of Thomas Crooks' life, one they arrived at after reviewing thousands of pages of his classroom assignments, emails, internet history, and text messages, as well as government reports and dozens of interviews with those who knew him or know about the investigation. And yet their portrait still leaves plenty of blanks, among them motive. Some of the standout details:
- Crooks tested well in high school, notching 1530 out of a possible 1600 on the SAT and getting the highest possible score on three Advanced Placement exams.
- His family was politically diverse: His father and sister were registered Libertarians, his mother a Democrat. His dad told federal agents Crooks "never really indicated that he liked one or the other [a reference to former President Biden and Trump] more."