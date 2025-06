Andrew Cuomo will keep his name on the general election ballot in New York City's mayoral race, sources tell outlets including CNN and Fox News. The former governor of New York, who took a drubbing in the Democratic primary at the hands of presumed victor Zohran Mamdani, will not give up the spot he had already earned on the November ballot running as an independent, but the sources say he has not yet decided whether he will launch a full-scale campaign. The news comes as the city's wealthiest residents are freaking out and apparently trying to plan a revolt against Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist.