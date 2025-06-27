'It's Time' to Convict Sean Combs: Prosecutor

Sean "Diddy" Combs "committed crime after crime" for two decades but thought his "fame, wealth and power" put him above the law, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday as the hip-hop mogul's sex trafficking trial shifted to closing arguments. "That stops now," Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik said. "It's time to hold him accountable. It's time for justice. It's time to find the defendant guilty." Combs, 55, sat with his head down as Slavik highlighted testimony and evidence from the seven-week trial that she said proved sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and other charges. Wearing a sweater and khakis, he sometimes scribbled notes to his lawyers and shook his head as Slavik played one of his audio messages for the jury, the AP reports.

"Over the last several weeks, you've learned a lot about Sean Combs," Slavik said, launching into a nearly five-hour presentation. "He's the leader of a criminal enterprise. He doesn't take no for an answer. And now you know about many crimes he committed with members of his enterprise." Among the proof, Slavik argued, was evidence that Combs kidnapped an employee, was involved in setting rapper Kid Cudi's convertible ablaze, bribed a hotel guard and carried out "brutal crimes at the heart of this case—sex trafficking."

"Up until today, the defendant was able to get away with these crimes," Slavik said. "But over the course of this trial, his crimes have been exposed." Members of Combs' family, including several of his children, watched from wooden benches in the packed courtroom. During a break, he turned and gave them a thumbs-up. The defense will give its closing argument on Friday, followed by a prosecution rebuttal argument. Then, Judge Arun Subramanian will instruct jurors on the law before deliberations begin.