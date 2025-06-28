Recovering Ohtani Throws Fastest Pitch of His Career

Sbohei Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7mph and worked two efficient innings in his third mound start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one hit and one walk against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. It was the first start of more than one inning this season for the two-way superstar, who is working as an opener as he eases his way back into pitching, the AP reports. The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.