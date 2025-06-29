Glastonbury Act Leads 'Death to the IDF' Chants

British police said they're examining videos of an act at Saturday's Glastonbury Festival that led chants of "death, death to the IDF"—Israel Defense Forces. Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, also led the crowd in chants of "free, free Palestine." A government official denounced the performance on Sunday, and the Israeli Embassy to the UK said on social media that it was "deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival," the AP reports.

Avon and Somerset Police said video evidence would be assessed by officers "to determine whether any offenses may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation." UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the band's actions as "appalling." He told Sky News that the BBC and festival organizers had to answer questions about how the comments were broadcast live to millions. At the same time, he urged Israel to "take the violence of their own citizens towards Palestinians more seriously" when asked about the Israeli embassy's condemnation of the band's actions. Streeting referred to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The BBC said it issued an onscreen warning about "very strong and discriminatory language" during the livestream. Festival organizers said on Instagram that Vylan's chants "very much crossed a line" and that there's "no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence." The Israeli Embassy said that when thousands of people are led in such chants, per CNN, "it raises serious concerns about the normalization of extremist language and the glorification of violence." Kneecap also led "Free Palestine" cheers in its performance on Saturday.