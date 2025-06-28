Kneecap Plays Glastonbury Despite Terrorism Charge

Irish-language rap group Kneecap performed to tens of thousands of people Saturday at England's Glastonbury Festival despite criticism by British politicians and a terror charge for one of the trio. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organization on suspicion of waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November. The rapper, who was charged under the anglicized version of his name, Liam O'Hanna, is free on unconditional bail before a court hearing in August, the AP reports.

"Glastonbury, I'm a free man!" Ó hAnnaidh shouted as Kneecap took the stage at Glastonbury's West Holts field, which holds about 30,000 people. Dozens of Palestinian flags flew in the capacity crowd as the show opened with an audio montage of news clips referring to the band's critics and legal woes. Between high-energy numbers that had fans forming a large mosh pit, the band members led the audience in chants of "Free Palestine" and "Free Mo Chara." They also aimed an expletive-laden chant at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has said he didn't think it was appropriate for Kneecap to play Glastonbury. The BBC, which airs many hours of Glastonbury performances, didn't show Kneecap's set live but said it would "look to make an on-demand version" available later.

The Belfast trio is known for anarchic energy, satirical lyrics, and use of symbolism associated with the Irish republican movement, which seeks to unite Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK, with the Republic of Ireland. More than 3,600 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican militants, pro-British Loyalist militias, and UK security forces. Kneecap takes its name from a brutal punishment—a bullet to the leg—that was dealt out by paramilitary groups to informers and drug dealers. The group has faced criticism for lyrics laden with expletives and drug references, and for political statements, especially since videos emerged reputedly showing the band shouting "Up Hamas, Up Hezbollah" and calling on people to kill lawmakers. Members of the group say they don't support Hezbollah or Hamas, nor condone violence.