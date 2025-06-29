Musk Resurfaces to Slam Trump Bill

As Senate Republican leaders tweaked President Trump's domestical policy legislation over the weekend to gather win votes to pass it, they heard from a former Oval Office regular. "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" Elon Musk posted on X, adding, "utterly insane and destructive." The billionaire Tesla boss has largely stayed out of public debate on political issues, the New York Times reports, since he and Trump began exchanging slams and threats early this month. Just before he left Trump's side, Musk ripped the version of the bill passed by the House as "a disgusting abomination."
In his Saturday post, Musk focused on parts of the bill that would raise taxes on many solar, battery, geothermal, wind, and nuclear energy projects, per CNBC. The revised bill, which would start a subsidy for coal used to produce steel, "gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future," he wrote. Protests were held on Saturday, Musk's 54th birthday, opposing his alliances with Trump and Germany's far-right, anti-immigrant party, AfD. In Ottawa, residents of an apartment building that overlooks a Tesla dealership hung Canadian flags from their balconies, per the Times.