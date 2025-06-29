Musk Resurfaces to Slam Trump Bill

As Senate Republican leaders tweaked President Trump's domestical policy legislation over the weekend to gather win votes to pass it, they heard from a former Oval Office regular. "The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!" Elon Musk posted on X, adding, "utterly insane and destructive." The billionaire Tesla boss has largely stayed out of public debate on political issues, the New York Times reports, since he and Trump began exchanging slams and threats early this month. Just before he left Trump's side, Musk ripped the version of the bill passed by the House as "a disgusting abomination."