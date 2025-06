Let the debate among cinephiles begin. The New York Times is out with an ambitious list, one that seeks to rank the best movies so far of the 21st century. Instead of relying solely on their own critics, the newspaper enlisted votes from more than 500 big Hollywood names, including A-list directors and actors. In the end, a 2019 foreign film (and best-picture Oscar winner) took top honors: Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho. The top 10: