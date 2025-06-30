Politics | Zohran Mamdani Mamdani: Billionaires Shouldn't Exist Trump warns he better 'behave' if elected or NYC will lose federal money By John Johnson Posted Jun 30, 2025 5:43 AM CDT Copied Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during the National Action Network's Saturday action rally at House of Justice in Harlem, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Two politicians at polar opposites of the political spectrum exchanged jabs on weekend news shows: President Trump warned New York City political upstart Zohran Mamdani to "behave" if he's elected mayor, while Mamdani suggested that Trump and other billionaires shouldn't have as much money as they do: Trump: Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, the president again called Mamdani a "Communist." He added, per Axios: "I can't imagine it, but let's say this, if he does get in I'm going to be president and he is going to have to do the right thing, but they're not getting any money. He's got to do the right thing." A threat: The president reiterated the financial threat: "Whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially." Mamdani: The upset winner in last week's Democratic mayoral primary said on NBC's Meet The Press that "I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am, ultimately because he wants to distract from what I'm fighting for." Mamdani, a democratic socialist pushing a progressive agenda, added: "I'm fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower, that he has since then betrayed." No billionaires: He reiterated his plan to raise taxes on the wealthy and, in response to a question, said billionaires should not exist, per Politico. "I don't think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country." Read These Next Mark Zuckerberg's 'list' has Silicon Valley buzzing. IAEA chief downplays damage to Iran nuclear sites. The screwworm is truly the stuff of horror films. This slaughterhouse isn't your regular old meatpacking plant. Report an error