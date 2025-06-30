Mamdani: Billionaires Shouldn't Exist

Two politicians at polar opposites of the political spectrum exchanged jabs on weekend news shows: President Trump warned New York City political upstart Zohran Mamdani to "behave" if he's elected mayor, while Mamdani suggested that Trump and other billionaires shouldn't have as much money as they do:

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, the president again called Mamdani a "Communist." He added, per Axios: "I can't imagine it, but let's say this, if he does get in I'm going to be president and he is going to have to do the right thing, but they're not getting any money. He's got to do the right thing." A threat: The president reiterated the financial threat: "Whoever's mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is coming down very tough on them financially."