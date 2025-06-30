Teen Motocross Star Repeatedly 'Run Over'

"Remember the name," MotoSport.com wrote of Aidan Zingg, a 16-year-old up-and-coming Motocross star from Washington. Ten days later, Aidan—who signed with Kawasaki's prestigious Team Green and sponsors including Oakley, Bell, and Renthal—suffered "fatal injuries" at the Mammoth Motocross event in Mammoth Lakes, California, on Saturday, People reports. The teen went down in a corner during a 250 B class race and "was reportedly run over by multiple bikes and remained unconscious on the track for two laps before the race was red flagged," per Dirtbike Lover .

Many are, indeed, remembering Aidan, who'd qualified for his seventh consecutive AMA Amateur Motocross National Championship, per NBC News. Motocross journalist Donn Maeda said he "was one of those kids that made an impression on you from the moment you met him" and "he always went out of his way to say hello," even after reaching "the age when teens get cocky and cool." "He was poised to make a major impact as he moved into the highly competitive 250cc class—an athlete whose future seemed limitless," per Dirtbike Lover. Per NBC, 14 of 27 riders who finished the race in which Aidan was hurt withdrew rather than race "in an apparent show of support."