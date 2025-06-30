Lara Trump a Top Contender for North Carolina Senate Seat

Sen. Thom Tillis won't run for re-election after friction with President Trump, but one of the contenders to replace him would seem to have an inside track with the president. The Hill confirms that daughter-in-law Lara Trump is considering a bid for the North Carolina seat in 2026. The former co-chair of the Republican National Committee—and the wife of Eric Trump—is a native of North Carolina.

Lara Trump "would have a hard time saying no if asked by her father-in-law," a Trump adviser tells Axios. However, the same adviser adds that they would be "surprised if she wants to leave the amazing gig she has at Fox." (She's now a Fox News host.) Politico similarly reports that she is "taking a strong look" at the race and would have the Trump family's backing if she decides in favor. RNC chair Michael Whatley is also widely mentioned as a top contender.

Tillis has said he would like to work with Trump on picking a successor. "Dependent upon whether or not President Trump endorses somebody it could be an open primary," Tillis said. "He could close it out and the party could get behind it—I suspect that's what they do. I just really hope he has some discernment because obviously Mark Robinson was a bad pick." (Robinson lost the most recent race for governor after a scandal-plagued campaign.)