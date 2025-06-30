Teens' Slip 'N Slide Party Has an Unexpected Guest

Summer has already kicked off in the hottest way possible, but one UPS driver figured out a fun way to stay cool while making his deliveries and is now going viral for his ingenuity. USA Today reports that five teens were in the yard in front of a home in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County earlier this month, trying to stay cool by playing on a Slip 'N Slide, when a UPS truck pulled up. "We were celebrating my son's high school graduation," Robert Stillman tells the outlet. "They were sliding on it when UPS came with a delivery."