Teens' Slip 'N Slide Party Has an Unexpected Guest

Summer has already kicked off in the hottest way possible, but one UPS driver figured out a fun way to stay cool while making his deliveries and is now going viral for his ingenuity. USA Today reports that five teens were in the yard in front of a home in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County earlier this month, trying to stay cool by playing on a Slip 'N Slide, when a UPS truck pulled up. "We were celebrating my son's high school graduation," Robert Stillman tells the outlet. "They were sliding on it when UPS came with a delivery."
That's when the kids invited the UPS driver to come partake in some of the slick fun—and to their surprise, he did. Today has video of the driver's impromptu cooldown, showing him (fully dressed in his UPS uniform, except for his shoes) slipping and sliding down the long wet mat with the boys, meeting with a "lot of high-fives, a lot of fist bumps" at the end. "Sometimes you gotta have fun," he told the teens before taking off to finish his delivery route, per WGAL.