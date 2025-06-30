Assad Isn't Off the Hook in Latest Trump Move on Syria

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Monday ending US sanctions on Syria, following through on his earlier promise to do so. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move was designed to "promote and support the country's path to stability and peace," per the AP . Sanctions will remain in place on former President Bashar Assad, his associates, and others, she said. The US granted Syria sweeping exemptions from sanctions in May, which was a first step toward fulfilling the Republican president's pledge to lift a half-century of penalties on a country shattered by 13 years of civil war.

Trump met with Syria's interim leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Saudi Arabia in May and told him that he'd lift sanctions and explore normalizing relations in a major policy shift between the US and Syria. "The order will remove sanctions on Syria while maintaining sanctions on the former president, Assad, his associates, human rights abusers, drug traffickers, persons linked to chemical weapons activities, Islamic State and their affiliates, and Iranian proxies," Leavitt said on Monday, per the Guardian.

Per CBS News, the new Syrian government has been lobbying for sanctions relief "for months," and some of the sanctions would need to be officially revoked by Congress. The Guardian notes that some penalties will remain in place, including the US naming Syria a state sponsor of terrorism.