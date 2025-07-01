Victoria's Royal Train Reaches the End of the Line

The Royal Train will soon leave the station for the last time. King Charles III has accepted it's time to decommission the train, whose history dates back to Queen Victoria, because it costs too much to operate and would have needed a significant upgrade for more advanced rail systems, Buckingham Palace said Monday. "Just as so many parts of the royal household's work have modernized and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells, as we seek to be disciplined and forward-looking in our allocation of funding,'' said James Chalmers, the palace official in charge of the king's financial affairs, the AP reports.

The royals' alternative transportation will include two new, more fuel-efficient helicopters, per the Guardian. The train, actually a suite of nine railcars that can be hitched to commercial locomotives, will be decommissioned sometime before the current maintenance contract expires in 2027. That will bring to an end a tradition that dates to 1869, when Queen Victoria commissioned a pair of special coaches to accommodate her travels. Victoria spent the equivalent of $60,000 today on the train, whose cars were decorated with 23-carat gold paint, as well as silks and satins. Updates included electric lighting in the 1890s, per Town & Country, and an onboard toilet—though Victoria wouldn't use it and instead had the train stop every few hours for bathroom breaks.

The train decision was announced during the palace's annual briefing for reporters on royal finances. The royal family will for the fourth consecutive year receive public funding amounting to $118 million, per the AP, more than $47 million of it to fund the remodeling of Buckingham Palace, in the 12 months through March 2026. The royal finances remain a topic of public debate, with Charles pledging to slim down the monarchy and cut costs as he seeks to ensure the institution's survival. Overall, the royals made 1,900 public appearances in the UK and overseas in the past year. Some 93,000 guests attended 828 events at the royal palaces.