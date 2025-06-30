Kohberger Agrees to Plea Deal in Idaho Students' Slayings

Bryan Kohberger, who's charged with stabbing to death four University of Idaho students in 2022, has agreed to a plea deal that would let 30-year-old avoid a murder trial and the possibility of the death penalty. One of the victims' family members was informed of the deal in a letter from authorities, reports the Idaho Statesman , which has seen the letter. It says Kohberger is to appear in court on Wednesday to change his plea to guilty. If he does not go through with changing his plea, the letter says, the trial on four first-degree murder charges will begin next month and Kohberger will have waived his right to an appeal the verdict.

"This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family," Moscow Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson wrote. "This agreement ensures that the defendant will be convicted, will spend the rest of his life in prison, and will not be able to put you and the other families through the uncertainty of decades of post-conviction appeals." The students killed were Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, and Kaylee Goncalves. The Goncalves family expressed its dissatisfaction Monday in a Facebook post.

"We are beyond furious at the state of Idaho. They have failed us," the post says. "Please give us some time. This was very unexpected." The letter says prosecutors met with family members who were available last week about the possible plea deal, which it adds was initiated by Kohberger's lawyers, per ABC News.