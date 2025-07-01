Trump Makes Good on Promise to Syria's Leader

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday ending most US economic sanctions on Syria, following through on a promise he made to the country's new interim leader. The order states that the US is "committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors."

"The executive order is meant to "end the country's isolation from the international financial system, setting the stage for global commerce and galvanizing investments from its neighbors in the region, as well as from the United States," the Treasury Department's acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Brad Smith, told reporters earlier Monday, per the AP.