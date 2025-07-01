Rosie O'Donnell Goes After Jeff Bezos' Wedding Guests

Speaking out the loudest against the extravagant Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding on Friday in Venice, Italy: environmentalists, Venetian locals, and ... Rosie O'Donnell. BuzzFeed reports that the comedian has some thoughts on the nuptials—thought to cost around $25 million and even up to $50 million-plus—as revealed on her various online platforms. A condensed version popped up on O'Donnell's Instagram on Monday, showing a picture of Sanchez many years ago, long before the 55-year-old's apparent plastic surgery, compared with her now. "It turned my stomach / Seeing all these billionaires / Gathering in the gross excess of it all / The show of it," O'Donnell wrote.
She called out wedding guest Oprah Winfrey specifically, asking how it was "possible" she was friends with Bezos—who O'Donnell said is "not a nice man"—and labeled Sanchez as Bezos' "fake fem bot wife." "Who looks like that / Why would he choose her / After the salt of the earth Mackenzie," she went on, referring to Bezos' first wife, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. "Sold his soul / Is what it looks like from here," O'Donnell concluded. "The devil is smiling / At all his conquests."
A longer version of O'Donnell's diatribe appears on her Substack, in which she mentions a possible "fascist America" where "being gay is outlawed;" Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" that she claims "will end America as we know it"; and a world that she says has "gone mad." She then returns to the Bezos wedding, slamming it in a final rant:
- "Bezos was raised by a single mother / He knows exactly what he does / So do all of his guests / Posing for photos forgetting themselves In their designer outfits / Ready for a vogue cover / A spot on ET / More worthless performative nonsense / We have become numb to gross excess / We have learned to tolerate it / Celebrity worship / Devoid of humanity."
